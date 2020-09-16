Number of foster parents in the Rio Grande Valley has seen a decline amid pandemic

Many children in the Rio Grande Valley are in need of foster parents amid pandemic.

Angie Hamm, foster family recruiter for Children's Hope said since the pandemic began they have seen a decline in homes available for fosters and also a decline in adoptions.

“Some families feel and believe that the world has stopped but it hasn’t," Hamm said "Life continues and because of that continuation, children will continue to be waiting for a home to placed in.”

To learn more on how to adopt or foster click the link here or call (956) 621-0430.

