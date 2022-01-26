Number of People Crossing US Illegally Higher This Year

HIDALGO – Border Patrol says agents are using all their resources to process the number of people crossing the border.

In a 10-hour span, agents encountered over 150 family units in three different groups near the city of Hidalgo.

According to the agency, in 2014, the yearly total for apprehensions was more than 52,000 people. This year, according to published records, over 54,000 family units have crossed.

The agency says the largest number of people crossing illegally into the U.S. continue to come from Central American countries.

