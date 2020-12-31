Number of Veterans Charged for Free Services Increasing

WESLACO – The Cameron County Veterans Services Director says there’s an increase of veterans paying for services when they should be free.

Army and World War II veteran Edgar Hummert says he received his first claims check from Veteran’s Affairs this year.

Hummert says he was denied benefits, until his daughter met with the Cameron County veterans service officers.

The Cameron County veterans services director, Salvador Castillo, explains he has heard veterans are getting charged for services.

Castillo says veterans should not be getting charged a fee to get what they deserve.

He says the only people that can charge a veteran seeking services is VA certified or an attorney.

Services are free at a County Veterans Service Office.

