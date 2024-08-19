Nursery in Pharr recommends drought tolerant plants

Water levels at the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs remain low.

As a result, Valley cities and public utilities are implementing state two drought plans and restricting water usage.

The most recent drought map shows moderate drought conditions for a majority of the Valley.

The drought conditions combined with the low water levels at the reservoirs may have homeowners thinking about drought-friendly lawn makeovers.

A nursery in Pharr sells plants that do not require a lot of watering.

Nursery worker Max Carr says it is easy for homeowners to overwater their lawns and gardens, but landscaping changes can help you not only save water, but time and money.

"There are many, many different types of plants that when watered appropriately, are extraordinarily drought tolerant," Carr said.

These include the Texas Wild Olive or Anacahuita, Bougainvillea or Bugambilia, and the Yellow Trumpetbush, also known as Esperanza.

"We don't have enough water, and we are getting to a very critical point situation," Texas A&M University Agricultural Engineer Juan Enciso said.

Enciso says it is our responsibility to water before six in the morning and after ten o'clock at night regardless of water restrictions.

This is to avoid quick evaporation, which is even more important as reservoir levels are very low.

"The water comes from upstream," Enciso said. "It comes from dams that are Amistad, Falcon and that water comes from Mexico."

One of the workers from the nursery said that the same water restrictions in the city of McAllen are very similar to the recommendations on how to water our garden even without a drought.