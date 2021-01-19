x

Officer Accidentally Shoots Himself at Store

Related Story

BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville police said an officer from an outside agency accidentally shot himself at the Target in Brownsville.

It happened Saturday afternoon on the 300 block of Morrison Road.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brownsville police said they were dispatched for a shots fired call. Their investigation revealed the shooting was accidental, and only the officer was injured.
 

News
Officer Accidentally Shoots Himself at Store
Officer Accidentally Shoots Himself at Store
BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville police said an officer from an outside agency accidentally shot himself at the Target in Brownsville. It... More >>
3 years ago Saturday, July 15 2017 Jul 15, 2017 Saturday, July 15, 2017 8:18:00 PM CDT July 15, 2017
Radar
7 Days