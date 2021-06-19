x

Officer Back to Work after Surviving Crash with Alleged Drunk Driver

BROWNSVILLE – A Brownsville police officer is back to work after surviving a collision with a suspected drunk driver.

40-year-old Jesus Molina crashed into a Brownsville officer’s unit on Sunday at approximately 2:00 a.m.

The officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was released.

Molina is charged with accident involving injury and driving while intoxicated.

