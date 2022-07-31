Officer injured after accidentally discharging weapon during SWAT competition

Police say an officer shot himself in the foot after accidentally discharging his weapon on Friday during the annual RGV SWAT competition in Brownsville.

The officer sustained minor injuries and is currently being treated, according to Brownsville police Sgt. Billy Killebrew.

Friday is the last day of the three-day competition, consisting of SWAT teams from law enforcement agencies across the Valley.

The competition involves a hostage rescue, sniper spotter and a team obstacle course.

