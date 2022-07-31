Officer injured after accidentally discharging weapon during SWAT competition
Related Story
Police say an officer shot himself in the foot after accidentally discharging his weapon on Friday during the annual RGV SWAT competition in Brownsville.
The officer sustained minor injuries and is currently being treated, according to Brownsville police Sgt. Billy Killebrew.
Friday is the last day of the three-day competition, consisting of SWAT teams from law enforcement agencies across the Valley.
The competition involves a hostage rescue, sniper spotter and a team obstacle course.
RELATED: Local SWAT teams attend annual RGV SWAT competition
News
Police say an officer shot himself in the foot after accidentally discharging his weapon on Friday during the annual RGV... More >>
News Video
-
Classroom supply giveaway to be held in Mission for teachers
-
Civil rights groups accuse Operation Lone Star of racial profiling
-
With water reservoir levels falling, cities look to ground water as new...
-
IBWC releases official reservoir levels
-
Suspect arraigned after body found in Weslaco-area grass fire