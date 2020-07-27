Officer Involved Shooting in Edinburg
Related Story
EDINBURG – Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer involved shooting.
Edinburg police said they responded to a weapons call in the 800 block of North 14th place early Sunday Morning.
The call led to a confrontation with an armed suspect. That suspect allegedly attacked the officer and attempted to stab him with a knife.
Edinburg police said the officer discharged his weapon and shot the suspect multiple times.
The suspect was taken to the hospital. Charges are pending for the suspect for assaulting the officer.
News
EDINBURG – Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer involved shooting. Edinburg police said they responded to a weapons... More >>
News Video
-
Sharyland Water Supply asking customers to conserve water due to power outages
-
Boat owners in Port Mansfield prepared to get their boats out of...
-
Exclusive: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will visit the Valley on Tuesday to...
-
Channel 5 News reporter John Paul Barajas recounts how Hurricane Hanna hit...
-
Tornado causes minor damage at Brownsville airport