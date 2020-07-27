Officer Involved Shooting in Edinburg

EDINBURG – Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer involved shooting.

Edinburg police said they responded to a weapons call in the 800 block of North 14th place early Sunday Morning.

The call led to a confrontation with an armed suspect. That suspect allegedly attacked the officer and attempted to stab him with a knife.

Edinburg police said the officer discharged his weapon and shot the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. Charges are pending for the suspect for assaulting the officer.