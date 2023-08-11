PROGRESO – Authorities identified the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Progreso.

The incident happened Saturday night on Encino Street in Progreso.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a disturbance call at the request of police. Upon arrival, they discovered Evelio Gomez, 46, with a gunshot wound.

Investigators met with witnesses who told them Progreso police responded to a call of a male subject wielding a machete.

According to an HSCO press release:

The officer made contact with the male subject and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the officer discharged his weapon fatally shooting the male. The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries,"

On Tuesday, HSCO public information officer Jena Palacios told us the officer involved in the shooting is out of the hospital.

We're told he's one of the four patrolmen at Progreso police.

The investigation is ongoing.