Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation

UPDATE (12/30/16 - 12:04 p.m.): DPS Lt. Johnny Hernandez said the 17-year-old passenger was taken in for questioning and then released to his parents.

-----

PALMVIEW – One of the two suspects hospitalized after being shot by Palmview police officers was released and is in police custody.

The other suspect is listed in critical condition.

Palmview Police Chief Christopher Barrera said McAllen police officers started chasing a car after receiving a call about people displaying weapons.

Around 1:30 p.m., a person called 911 in McAllen reporting men in a white vehicle pointed a gun at them in the area of Ware Road and Idela Street.

A McAllen officer saw a vehicle matching the description near Ware Road and the expressway and tried to stop the vehicle.

The car did not stop.

McAllen contacted DPS, Mission police and Palmview police for help.

Police said they came into contact with the vehicle near Goodwin Road and 495. The vehicle was involved in an accident yet still did not stop for officers.

Palmview resident Giselle Amador said she came outside her house when she heard the sirens. She also caught the ordeal on camera.

“It’s crazy! You don’t think this would happen in your own neighborhood,” she said. “I started hearing gunshots, so I went back inside.”

Barrera said the vehicle rammed into two Palmview police units so the officers shot the driver of the suspect vehicle and one passenger.

“So there’s blood in my driveway. I see the guy bleeding from his face and everything,” Amador said. “And I think he probably got shot because there’s gunshots through the windows.”

Texas Rangers are investigating assisted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.