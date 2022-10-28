Officials break ground on full commercial cargo facilities at Anzalduas International Bridge Port of Entry

State and local officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday at the Anzalduas International Bridge.

The event will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Can't see the video? Click here.

Officials plan to break ground on full commercial cargo facilities at the port of entry as part of an $83 million project that aims to make the Anzalduas International Bridge a fully commercial international bridge in both directions.

RELATED: McAllen receives $25 million grant to expand Anzalduas International Bridge

The project will construct commercial inspection facilities at the Anzalduas Land Port of Entry, including inspection booths, inspection docks, equipment, roadway, parking and sidewalks, according to a news release from the city of McAllen.

MORE COVERAGE: