Officials encourage public to plan before drinking this holiday season

During the holiday season, local law enforcement agencies increase patrol to prevent people from driving under the influence.

Data from the Texas Department of Transportation (DPS) shows more than 963 alcohol-related fatalities statewide last year, an average of at least one death every nine hours and six minutes.

"A DWI can cost you up to $17,000 in the state of Texas," Texas DWI Education Program Instructor Thelma Longoria said. "A lot of us when we hear $17,000 we say 'they're exaggerating— they just don't want me to drink,' but it's not."

Authorities are urging people who plan to drink or have had too much to drink to find a sober ride home. Officials say having a plan in place and assigning a designated driver helps keep everyone on the road safer.

