Officials Helping Families Apply for Recovery Assistance

UPDATE (6/27): Officials with the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency continue to help flood victims in Mercedes.

Agency staff is providing assistance at the American Legion Post 172, located at 321 south Ohio in Mercedes, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The agency's director says families who qualify will get the benefits to help them get through the recovery process.

-----

MERCEDES – Low-income families who live in Mercedes may be eligible for disaster relief funds.

The Hidalgo County Community Services Agency was approved to disperse funds of up to $275 per family.

The agency's director, Jaime Longoria, says residents must bring check stubs or social security award letters to show proof of income, as well as photos to show proof of damage.

They will continue providing assistance weekdays through July 6 in other parts of the county.