Officials identify victims in deadly wrong-way crash in Edinburg

Officials on Monday identified the victims of a deadly crash over the weekend in Edinburg. 

On Sunday at about 5:30 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 900 block of north Highway 281, according to a news release from the city of Edinburg. 

Police say the driver of a blue Nissan Sentra, identified as 20-year-old Alex Jaramillo, was driving southbound on the northbound lane when he collided head-on with a silver Chevy Volt. 

Jaramillo died at the scene. His passenger was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition. 

The driver of the Chevy Volt, identified as 31-year-old Efrain Guerrero Jr., was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries, according to the news release. 

A toxicology report is pending. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

