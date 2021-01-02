Officials issue a firework warning ahead of New Year's Eve

Officials issuing a firework warning due to dry conditions and the celebration of New Year's Eve.

"The grasslands the brush lands are extremely dry and the rainfall we've had has been very minimal up to this point," Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider

Snider said in the last week, they've already responded to four fires due to fireworks, in the areas they cover, including the rural areas outside Edinburg.

"We ask for everybody to have consideration for the area that you're using these fireworks, because what goes up in the sky will come down and if not completely burned out they can set fires," Snider said.

Rain chances is expected, which may improve the conditions of fires spreading.

