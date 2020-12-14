Officials say staying vigilant is crucial in avoiding 'porch pirates'

The coronavirus pandemic caused an increase in online sales this year, shoppers spent an estimated $9 billion online on Black Friday alone, the Associated Press reports.

With a rise in online sales and packages being shipped out, 'porch pirates' are on the hunt.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said thieves follow delivery trucks and camp out in neighborhoods to steal packages.

Saenz said people should track packages or sign up for mobile updates and request a signature to receive packages, among other tips to avoid being a victim.

