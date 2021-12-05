Officials say the number of Covid cases, hospitalizations will continue to rise

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hidalgo County have gone up from just 76 this past Tuesday to 172 on Friday.

According to the Hidalgo County health authority, hospitalizations have gone up eight percent in the county.

Health officials say those numbers could continue to go up.

We're expecting to see an increase this week and into next week due to Thanksgiving travel and visitations,” Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eduardo Olivarez said.

Olivarez also said there have not been any confirmed any cases of the Omicron variant in Hidalgo County, other variants have been found.

“We're up to seven or eight variants that we've monitored that have come here through Hidalgo County since the onset of testing,” Olivarez said.

Olivarez added that 30 to 34 percent of the population in the county is not vaccinated.

County health authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said the more significant number to watch is the number of Covid hospitalizations.

“We've probably had a five to eight percent increase in hospitals, which is probably the best measure of how penetrated the disease is in our community,” Melendez said.

Dr. Melendez says most of the hospitalizations are people who are unvaccinated, and that those who are eligible for the vaccine and the booster should get it as soon as they can.