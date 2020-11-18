Officials temporarily halt search for person who apparently drowned in canal near Mercedes

Firefighters temporarily stopped their search Monday for a man who may have drowned in a canal near Mercedes.

The Weslaco Fire Department, the Mercedes Fire Department, game wardens with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office participated in the search.

At about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's Office received a call about a body in a canal near Relampago, an unincorporated area south of Mercedes and Weslaco.

Family and friends are concerned the person who apparently drowned in the canal may be Jose Ibarra, 30, of Progreso, who disappeared Sunday while fishing.

Officials plan to resume the search on Tuesday.

Correction: There was a misspelling error of Jose Ibarra's last name in the original article. It was corrected to Ibarra not Ybarra.

