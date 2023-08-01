Oklahoma State vs UTRGV BB Sunday

EDINBURG (UTRGV) – Junior Nick Hollas had a strong debut, but The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) baseball team fell to No. 16 Oklahoma State University (OSU) 3-1 on Sunday at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

Hollas (0-1) struck out five while allowing one run on four hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He retired 11 of the first 13 batters he faced, and then after allowing an infield-single and a walk, got Dylan Gardner to fly out to end the threat.

OSU (2-1) scored its only run against Hollas with one out in the fifth when Carson McCusker homered to right. One out later, Max Hewitt drew a seven-pitch walk to knock out Hollas.

OSU also scored in the sixth on a Gardner RBI-single and the seventh on an RBI-single by Bryce Carter.

UTRGV (1-2) scored its lone run in the seventh, as with junior Elijah Alexander on second with two outs, freshman Jacob Flores made his collegiate debut with a pinch-hit RBI-single.

Mitchell Stone (1-0) was dominant for OSU, striking out six while scattering two hits and one walk in 5.1 innings.

UTRGV broke through against Stone with one out in the sixth when junior Conrado Diaz singled on the ninth pitch of his at-bat and junior Coleman Grubbs was plunked. Peyton Battenfield came in out of the bullpen, though, and got a strikeout and a groundout to end the threat.

Grubbs reached base three times, finishing 2-for-3.

Ben Leeper pitched two scoreless innings for his first save.

UTRGV hosts Houston Baptist on $2 Tuesday at 12 p.m. at UTRGV Baseball Stadium. General admission tickets and most concession stand items will be $2 or less. The game is also faculty and staff appreciation day. All current UTRGV faculty and staff receive free general admission with a UTRGV employee ID. Gates open at 11 a.m.