On Día de Muertos, Valley remembers lives cut short by COVID-19

People across the Rio Grande Valley celebrated Día de Muertos on Monday, remembering lives cut short by COVID-19.

About 3,000 people in the Rio Grande Valley have died as a result of the virus, according to data published by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

La Unión Del Pueblo Entero honored them Monday afternoon with a special event.

