On the Diamond: April 10th

PHARR - The chase is on in 31-6A softball. The girls are trying to stay within shouting distance of district leader Edinburg.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva looks in on Tuesday action involving two of the top contenders.

5 years ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 10:31:22 PM CDT April 10, 2018
