On the Diamond: April 10th
Related Story
PHARR - The chase is on in 31-6A softball. The girls are trying to stay within shouting distance of district leader Edinburg. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva looks in on Tuesday action involving two of the top contenders.
News
PHARR - The chase is on in 31-6A softball. The girls are trying to stay within shouting distance of district... More >>
News Video
-
3 people injured in celebratory gunfire incidents across the Valley
-
Funding for expansion of Donna international bridge withheld
-
Downtown Weslaco seeing increase in new businesses
-
Aircraft operated by ICE forced to make emergency landing in Harlingen
-
Business along the Pharr interchange expecting boost in customers