On the Diamond: April 22nd

WESLACO - Two teams, one playoff spot.
Edinburg and Weslaco East battled it out on the softball diamond Monday night to see which team was moving on to the postseason.
The Bobcats prevailed 14-5 and they'll now host San Benito in a one-gamer Friday at 7.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights.
