On the Diamond: February 25th
WESLACO - A Monday night on the diamond had several Valley teams in non-district action. Weslaco's girls and Donna's boys scored home wins, while Rivera's boys went on the road to hand Sharyland their first loss. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights.
