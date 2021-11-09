x

On the Diamond: February 25th

WESLACO - A Monday night on the diamond had several Valley teams in non-district action. Weslaco's girls and Donna's boys scored home wins, while Rivera's boys went on the road to hand Sharyland their first loss. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights.

Monday, February 25 2019
