On the Diamond: February 27th

WESLACO - Valley high school baseball teams are on the diamond this week for tournament play.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has highlights from the McAllen ISD Tourney where Pioneer and McHi were among Thursday's winners.

1 day ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 10:20:00 PM CST February 27, 2020
