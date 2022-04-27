On the Diamond: March 13th
ELSA - District play in Valley softball has yet to reach the halfway point. Still there are some rivalries that are so big, no matter when the game is played, it is likely to have significance in the league standings. Mercedes and Edcouch-Elsa is one such game. The Tigers rallied on Tuesday night to knock off the Jackets. CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has the action.
