On the Diamond: March 15th

DONNA - 32-5A district baseball was on display on Thursday night.  The Lopez Lobos took on the Donna Redskins in the night's "On the Diamond" highlights for CHANNEL 5.  Brandon Ortega describes the action. 

5 years ago Thursday, March 15 2018 Mar 15, 2018 Thursday, March 15, 2018 11:07:29 PM CDT March 15, 2018
