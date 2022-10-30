On the Diamond: March 26th
RAYMONDVILLE - Tuesday night's baseball highlights saw Raymondville score a 7-1 win over district foe Hidalgo. With the loss, the Pirates have fallen behind Zapata for the 32-4A lead. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the update.
