On the Diamond: March 5th

WESLACO - Several high school baseball and softball tournaments got underway Thursday.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has highlights from the following games:

  • Donna vs PSJA Southwest (softball)
  • Juarez-Lincoln vs PSJA Southwest (baseball)
  • Brownsville Veterans vs Harlingen South (baseball)
  • Roma vs Flour Bluff (baseball)

