On the Diamond: May 26th
CORPUS CHRISTI - A pair of extra inning losses have left Valley teams in a must win twice situation on Saturday. Rio Hondo will chase Beeville Jones in softball. McAllen needs to knock off Churchill in baseball. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights of the series opening games on Friday.
