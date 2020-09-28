x

On the Pitch: February 8th

BROWNSVILLE - The Chargers are in charge right now in district 32-5A. The boys soccer team at Brownsville Veterans rallied for a 2-1 win over Porter Friday night to stay undefeated on the season. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the update.

Friday, February 08 2019
