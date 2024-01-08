x

On the Pitch: January 10th

BROWNSVILLE - One of the Valley's largest boys high school soccer tournaments kicked off Thursday in Brownsville with three different schools hosting matches.

At Edcouch-Elsa high school, an eight-team girls tournament was also underway.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has some highlights from the pitch.

