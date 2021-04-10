On the Pitch: January 15th
LAREDO - District soccer matches are underway for the girls in 31-5A. With tournaments and non-district play now complete, teams can jump into he league schedule. On the Pitch action for Monday featured a district opener in Laredo between Mission Veterans and Martin. The two squads needed penalty kicks to settle the contest. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva explains.
