x

On the Pitch: January 17th

Related Story

McALLEN - Defense ruled the day at the Copa La Frontera.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has an update on Friday's high school soccer games.

News
On the Pitch: January 17th
On the Pitch: January 17th
McALLEN - Defense ruled the day at the Copa La Frontera. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has an update on... More >>
3 weeks ago Friday, January 17 2020 Jan 17, 2020 Friday, January 17, 2020 6:48:00 PM CST January 17, 2020
Radar
7 Days