On the Pitch: March 13th

PHARR - The boys playing soccer at Valley View High School are enjoying another strong soccer season.  UIL Tournament preparation is already underway with the Tigers already enjoying the fruits of the 31-5A championship.  CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has the "On the Pitch" highlights of a Valley View shutout victory.

4 years ago Tuesday, March 13 2018 Mar 13, 2018 Tuesday, March 13, 2018 10:30:48 PM CDT March 13, 2018
