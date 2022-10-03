On the Pitch: March 13th
Related Story
PHARR - The boys playing soccer at Valley View High School are enjoying another strong soccer season. UIL Tournament preparation is already underway with the Tigers already enjoying the fruits of the 31-5A championship. CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has the "On the Pitch" highlights of a Valley View shutout victory.
News
PHARR - The boys playing soccer at Valley View High School are enjoying another strong soccer season. UIL Tournament preparation... More >>
News Video
-
McAllen police investigate auto-pedestrian collision
-
Police: One person in custody, one in local emergency care facility after...
-
Brownsville police continue to search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
-
Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke discuss Uvalde shooting in debate at...
-
Beto O'Rourke meets with Uvalde families in the Valley