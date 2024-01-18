x

On the Pitch: March 18th

Related Story

McALLEN - The high school soccer playoffs open later this week.  It's another opportunity for one or more Valley teams to shine at the state level.  But, before the tournament can begin, there were seeding matches played to determine first round opponents.  One of those matches played out today between boys from Mission and McAllen.  CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has the highlights.

News
On the Pitch: March 18th
On the Pitch: March 18th
McALLEN - The high school soccer playoffs open later this week. It's another opportunity for one or more Valley teams... More >>
6 years ago Saturday, March 18 2017 Mar 18, 2017 Saturday, March 18, 2017 10:32:10 PM CDT March 18, 2017
Radar
7 Days