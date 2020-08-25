x

On the Pitch: March 18th

LA JOYA - The Juarez-Lincoln girls soccer team handed McAllen their first district loss in four years Monday night, holding on for a 1-0 victory at home. A first-half goal from Pricila Hernandez helped the Huskies take a lead into the break. After that, a strong defensive effort helped Juarez-Lincoln hang on for the 30-6A victory. The Bulldogs hadn't lost a district game since March 10, 2015. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the recap and post-game reaction. 

