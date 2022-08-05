x

On the Pitch: March 25th

Related Story

DONNA - The final opening round matches of the state soccer tournament played out on Saturday.  The area round is now next for the bi-district survivors. CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega rounds up the bi-district play.

News
On the Pitch: March 25th
On the Pitch: March 25th
DONNA - The final opening round matches of the state soccer tournament played out on Saturday. The area round is... More >>
5 years ago Sunday, March 26 2017 Mar 26, 2017 Sunday, March 26, 2017 2:39:19 PM CDT March 26, 2017
Radar
7 Days