x

On the Pitch: March 31st

Related Story

McALLEN - The McAllen girls rolled to a 10-0 victory over Hanna on Friday to lead 15 Valley teams into the Regional round of boys and girls state soccer playoffs.  Ten of the teams advancing are on the boys side.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights..

News
On the Pitch: March 31st
On the Pitch: March 31st
McALLEN - The McAllen girls rolled to a 10-0 victory over Hanna on Friday to lead 15 Valley teams into... More >>
3 years ago Friday, March 31 2017 Mar 31, 2017 Friday, March 31, 2017 10:48:21 PM CDT March 31, 2017
Radar
7 Days