One Dead After Fatal Crash Near La Blanca

UPDATE (8/4): The driver of a Ford Mustang involved in a collision who died at the scene was identified as Martin Montanez Jr. of Elsa.

DPS investigators said the 16-year-old had a learners permit. In addition to the crash, they're investigating why no one over the age of 21 was in the car with him and why he was behind the wheel. In Texas, if you have a learners license, you must have someone 21 or older in the front seat.

One of the two passengers in Montanez's car was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

-----------------

NEAR LA BLANCA - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 7:30 p.m. on FM 1925 east of FM 493 in Hidalgo County.

Preliminary information indicated that a white Ford pickup towing a utility trailer, occupied by a driver and two passengers, was traveling eastbound on FM 1925. A Ford Mustang, occupied by a driver and two passengers, was traveling westbound on FM 1925.

The driver of the Ford Mustang lost control and veered into to westbound lane where he collided with the Ford pickup.

The driver of the Ford Mustang died and two passengers were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, but his two passengers had minor injuries and were transported to hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.