One hospitalized after shooting in McAllen, police say
Related Story
A man was hospitalized following a shooting Tuesday morning, according to the McAllen Police Department.
Police responded to the 1900 block of Oakland Avenue at around 7:36 a.m. in reference to a report of a man being shot, according to a news release.
Police found an unidentified man wounded at the scene, who was transported to a local hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
News
A man was hospitalized following a shooting Tuesday morning, according to the McAllen Police Department. Police responded to the... More >>
News Video
-
City of Brownsville offers 3 locations to recycle Christmas trees
-
City of McAllen gives Christmas trees new purpose
-
Brownsville plants trees as everlasting tribute to COVID deaths
-
City of Weslaco sets up holiday trash collection site
-
Sheriff’s office: Inmate apprehended after attempting to escape from Cameron County jail