One hospitalized after shooting in McAllen, police say

A man was hospitalized following a shooting Tuesday morning, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Oakland Avenue at around 7:36 a.m. in reference to a report of a man being shot, according to a news release.

Police found an unidentified man wounded at the scene, who was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.