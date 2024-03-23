One hospitalized following 'major accident' in Edinburg, traffic being diverted
The Edinburg police and fire departments responded to a “major accident” on the expressway, according to a social media post.
According to city spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma, one person was hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of N. Interstate Highway 69C and Russell Road.
One other person had minor injuries, Lerma added.
Northbound traffic was diverted off the expressway to the frontage road due to the accident that was reported Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
The scene was cleared at around 7:30 p.m.
This is a developing story, check back for updates
