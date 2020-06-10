One Month Later: Valley Flood Victims Begin to Rebuild

SANTA ROSA – Wednesday marks the one month anniversary of the June storms.

A number of Rio Grande Valley residents are still cleaning up after the flooding.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS went back to visit one Santa Rosa man who's still on the road to recovery.

A month ago, Antonio Vento watched helplessly as his neighborhood was taken over by floodwaters.

"The church came in and cleaned it up for us really good, I mean they're beautiful people," says Vento.

Water didn't leave his home for 14 days leaving everything it touched, ruined.

In some rooms, water caused so much damage to the sheet rock and insulation only the studs are left.

In others, five feet of sheet rock was cut out, leaving the skeleton to the home standing.

He knows next month his home will look better than it does today.

Vento says for now all he can do is take it one day at a time.

