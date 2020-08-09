One person hit in shooting in Brownsville

Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Brownsville area.

It happened Wednesday night near the 6,000 block of Tecate Drive.

Details are limited right now, but Cameron County sheriff’s investigators say one person was hit.

Witnesses tell CHANNEL FIVE NEWS a group of men were seen going into an abandoned home in the area. Then moments later gunfire was heard.

No word on any arrests or suspects.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.







