One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Brownsville
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person.
The crash occurred at around 4:22 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Ruben M. Torres Boulevard.
According to a news release, upon arrival, officers observed major damage to a vehicle that had struck a tree. The driver was the only occupant and was declared dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
