Onion spill causes traffic delays in Donna

A tractor-trailer carrying onions has rolled over on FM 493 and Expressway 83 underpass in Donna, according to Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero.

The police chief said drivers should avoid the area as the rollover is causing traffic delays. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

2 days ago Wednesday, April 10 2024 Apr 10, 2024 Wednesday, April 10, 2024 2:32:00 PM CDT April 10, 2024
