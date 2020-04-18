Online petition calls for Edinburg CISD to pass all students amid pandemic

EDINBURG – Transitioning from a classroom to at-home learning can be a challenge for some students.

Jesus Garcia is a student from Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. He started a petition online through asking the community to sign it if they believe the school district should pass all of its students, from elementary through high school. He believes it's unfair that not all students have the resources they need to be successful while at home.

"I have younger brothers. One in elementary, one in middle school and one in high school and they've been struggling with their work as well as much as I have. My friends are also struggling, and also some teachers. They've been struggling to post things online, through zoom and so far it's been a bit of a mess for all of us," says Garcia.

Edinburg CISD has given students laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots, but Garcia says getting his hotspot to work well has been a struggle.

