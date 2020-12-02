Online shopping tips for Cyber Monday and year round
Cyber Monday is the busiest online shopping day of the year and with COVID-19 cases surging across the country, even more people are expected to shop online.
Consumers spent an estimated $9 billion on U.S. retail websites on Black Friday, according to the Associated Press.
Better Business Bureau President for South Texas Dolores Salinas said people looking for a good deal should be smart about their online shopping.
"Be aware that if you are on a copy-cat website, you're giving out your financial information and you could be a victim not just of identity theft, but of financial theft"
Salinas said there is always a risk when shopping online, knowing how to verify if the website you are on is real, is key.
