Operation Christmas RGV collecting school supplies to assist families

A non-profit organization wants to collect school supplies for up to 150 Rio Grande Valley homes.

Operation Christmas RGV is now collecting donations. This is part of their second Back-To-School initiative.

They helped 20 families last year and this year, they plan to help more students, from pre-kinder to 12th grade.

"Notebooks, folders, which we are accepting, we also have these notebooks, they are called composition books, rulers," Operation Christmas RGV President Emanuel Martinez said.

The organization will be accepting donations through August 10 and have 20 different donation sites.

