Organizan evento de salud en McAllen este viernes

By: Anna Paulina Marin

Mary Zepeda, promotora de MHP Salud, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a un evento de salud que se realizará este viernes 28 de junio en la Biblioteca Pública de McAllen. 

Número de contacto: (956) 968-3600

Para más información, visite https://mhpsalud.org/.

