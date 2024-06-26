x

Organizan una maratón en Edinburg para ayudar a pacientes con cáncer

By: Esmeralda Medellin

'DHR Health' organizará la 4ª Carrera 5K anual del Proyecto Púrpura para conmemorar el "Mes Nacional de los Sobrevivientes de Cáncer" a realizarse el 29 de junio Edinburg Municipal Park ubicado en 714 S. Raul Longoria Road.

